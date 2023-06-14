Alta Park Capital LP Has $6.42 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alta Park Capital LP cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRWD opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.55, a PEG ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $123.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.