Alta Park Capital LP Invests $31.75 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 914,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,754,000. Shopify makes up about 4.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shopify Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

