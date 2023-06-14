Alta Park Capital LP Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,366 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000. First Solar comprises 1.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Price Performance

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.