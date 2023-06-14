Alta Park Capital LP Makes New $82.43 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,431,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 11.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

