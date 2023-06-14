Alta Park Capital LP Sells 1,502,845 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,845 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

NU stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

