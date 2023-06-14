Alta Park Capital LP Sells 266,150 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 266,150 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,601,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,211,000 after buying an additional 1,174,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

TMUS opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

