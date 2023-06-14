Alta Park Capital LP Sells 661,273 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Alta Park Capital LP reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,273 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,095,000 after buying an additional 1,821,840 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,622,000 after buying an additional 1,632,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

