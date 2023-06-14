Alta Park Capital LP Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 316,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 5.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 549.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,600 shares of company stock worth $36,734,612 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

