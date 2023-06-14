Alta Park Capital LP Trims Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Alta Park Capital LP cut its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790,226 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises about 1.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Marqeta by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

