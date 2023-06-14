AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.1 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$24.71 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.46.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

