Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in May

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
About Altigen Communications
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.