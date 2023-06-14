Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in May

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

