Altus Holdings Lp Gso Acquires 57,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $584,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 37.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

