Altus Holdings Lp Gso Buys 57,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

AMPS stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $905.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

