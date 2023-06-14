Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in May

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.