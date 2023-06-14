Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

