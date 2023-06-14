Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

