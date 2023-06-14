Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 3,946 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.