Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

