Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $452.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.62. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

