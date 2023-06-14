Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.