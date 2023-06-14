Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,939 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
