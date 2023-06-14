Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

