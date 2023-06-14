Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

ZBRA opened at $283.39 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

