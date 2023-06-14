Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

