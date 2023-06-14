Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1,652.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 336,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 317,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,609,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

