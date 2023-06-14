Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NTR opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.