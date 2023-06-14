Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

