Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.