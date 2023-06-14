Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

