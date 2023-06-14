Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

