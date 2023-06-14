Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

