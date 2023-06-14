Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

