Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

