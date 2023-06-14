Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

BATS OILK opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

