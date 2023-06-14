Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 5,593 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

