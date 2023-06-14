Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,078 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

NXST opened at $168.30 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $4,620,021. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

