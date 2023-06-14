Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.56.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

