Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

