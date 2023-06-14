Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEI opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.