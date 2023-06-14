Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $29.96 Million Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,961,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 14.41% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.