AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,884,800 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,237,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,779,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

