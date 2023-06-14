Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.