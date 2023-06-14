Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

