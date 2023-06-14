Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

