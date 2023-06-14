American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

