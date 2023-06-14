American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.78. 327,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 599,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of C$632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.12.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.