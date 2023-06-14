American Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

