American Planning Services Inc. Acquires 2,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 149,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

