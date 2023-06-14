American Planning Services Inc. Buys 4,596 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 114,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

