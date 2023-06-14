American Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 94,384.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 7.8% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DIA opened at $342.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.56 and a 200 day moving average of $334.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

